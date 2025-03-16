Erik Spoelstra Believes Celtics Guard is Most 'Underrated' Player in NBA
The Boston Celtics are in the midst of a two-game winning streak.
Their latest victory came in a narrow 115-113 win against the Brooklyn Nets as a second half surge by the Eastern Conference's No. 13 seed almost spoiled the Celtics' night.
Saturday evening saw a quiet, 20 point, eight rebound, eight assist night from superstar Jayson Tatum, but it was Kristaps Porzingis who led the way in scoring with 24 points, including 14 coming in the fourth quarter.
The first of this two-game mini streak came on the road against the Miami Heat.
It was business as usual in this 103-91 win, but comments made by the Heat's two-time NBA champion head coach Erik Spoelstra after the game brought praise to one of Boston's most beloved guards.
"Derrick White, I think, is the most underrated player in the league." Said Spoelstra. "He just has timely, winning plays, over and over and over. Right when this game was in the balance, I think he made some big plays."
White, who dropped 18 points, five rebounds, and two steals that night, certainly doesn't always get the credit he deserves.
In 64 starts, the guard is putting up career numbers in the 2024-25 season. White is scoring 16.7 points and securing 4.3 rebounds per game with an average of 33.8 minutes per contest. All three are career highs.
He is doing this at 45 percent shooting and adding 4.4 assists, 1.1 blocks, and a steal per game.
For any opposing coach to give this kind of praise is so special, but for someone with the accolades that Spoelstra has shows even further the kind of player White has become.
White is also the kind of player to hit a new level when the team needs him the most.
In last season's title chase to secure the 18th banner in franchise history, White put up 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and even 1.2 blocks per game on the way to the championship.
