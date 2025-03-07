Fans React to New Celtics Documentary Series on HBO
"Celtics City" is a nine-part documentary series that premiered on HBO Max on March 3, 2025.
Directed by Emmy-winner Lauren Stowell and executive produced by Bill Simmons and Connor Schell, the series provides an in-depth exploration of the Boston Celtics' rich history, spanning from their inception to their most recent championship in 2024.
The inaugural episode, "Founding Fathers," delves into the team's origins, focusing on the era under coach Red Auerbach. It highlights pivotal moments such as the drafting of Bob Cousy and Bill Russell, the latter's significant contributions both on the court and in confronting societal challenges, and the team's initial six championships.
Fans have been reacting to the first episode by generally being shocked at how well the Celtics’ story is being told throughout the documentary.
The documentary features interviews with over 80 individuals, including legendary players like Larry Bird, Robert Parish, and Paul Pierce, as well as current stars such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
The first episode dives deep into the rich winning history of the Celtics’ franchise, and it features first-hand expertise from some of those exact players who put in the work to win a title for Boston.
It also includes insights from coaches, executives, family members, and notable fans, offering a comprehensive perspective on the team's impact.
The 2024 championship season, a focal point of the series, was marked by remarkable teamwork, resilience, and strategic prowess. The team's ability to integrate seasoned leadership with emerging talent exemplified the Celtics' enduring legacy.
Early reception of "Celtics City" has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans and critics alike praise its meticulous production, depth of research, and the seamless weaving together of various eras.
Viewers commend the documentary for encapsulating the essence of Celtics culture and basketball, effectively bridging the past and present.
As of March 6, 2025, only the first episode is available for streaming, with new episodes scheduled to debut weekly through April 28. This structured release has fans eagerly anticipating each installment, fostering a sense of community and shared experience among viewers.
In summary, "Celtics City" offers an engaging and comprehensive look into the Boston Celtics' legacy, celebrating their achievements, challenges, and cultural impact.
The documentary not only honors the team's storied past but also reinforces their ongoing influence in the world of basketball.
