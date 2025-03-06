Celtics Injury Report: Boston Could Miss Multiple Starters vs 76ers
The Boston Celtics are gearing up for a showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday but they could be missing multiple pieces. Boston has released their initial injury report and it's fairly long for this game.
Star forward Jaylen Brown has been listed as out for this game due to right knee posterior impingement. Star forward Jayson Tatum will be questionable due to right shoulder impingement.
Point guard Jrue Holiday remains out due to a hand injury. Center Al Horford will miss this game due to a left big toe sprain.
Center Kristaps Porzingis will also miss this game due to a non-Covid illness. And finally, forward Sam Hauser has been listed as questionable for this game due to a right ankle sprain that he suffered in the previous matchup.
The Celtics could be extremely shorthanded for this game against the 76ers but we should know more later. Boston is coming off a big win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday so they will be looking to keep things going strong.
Since it's the second of a back-to-back, Boston could elect to keep some of the questionable players out for this game. The Celtics can likely take down the 76ers without the services of many of these players considering the state of Philadelphia.
The 76ers will be without star center Joel Embiid as he remains out due to injury. But the 76ers could also be without star forward Paul George as he has been listed as questionable for the game.
Read more: Paul George Injury Status For Celtics vs 76ers
The biggest question mark for the Celtics ahead of this game is Tatum. The Celtics star missed the team's game against Portland and now he could miss this game as well.
Boston would love to have him back in the lineup but they could elect to keep him off the floor. The Celtics are gearing up for a matchup with the rival Los Angeles Lakers this weekend so Boston could be keeping them healthy for that showdown.
