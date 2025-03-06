Is Paul George Playing vs Celtics? 76ers Release Injury Report
The Boston Celtics are trying to keep their streak of good playing going. Despite a couple of losses to the Pistons and the Cavs, they still have won eight of their last ten games.
Boston is in second place in the Eastern Conference standings right now. They are trying to hold off the New York Knicks for that spot.
The Celtics are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Philly is in a much different spot than Boston is.
Philly is 12th in the Eastern Conference standings right now, sitting two and a half games behind the Bulls for the final play-in spot.
If they want to have any hope of making the play-in, which they may not actually want, they need two of their best players to play in as many games as possible.
Joel Embiid has been shut down for the season, so that means they need Paul George and Tyrese Maxey to play as much as possible.
George has been dealing with a finger injury, but that's not what has him on the injury report prior to the game against the Celtics.
George was listed as questionable due to left groin soreness. He will not play in this game against the Celtics.
Boston had to play on Wednesday night without Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday. They were still able to beat the Trail Blazers. They know how to win with injuries.
The Celtics have to beat the teams they are supposed to beat if they want to keep the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Beating the 76ers would fall under that umbrella.
The 76ers continue to have a nightmare season. Their year has been marred by injuries from all of their best players for most of this season.
Boston is trying to get healthy before the playoffs. They believe they can repeat as NBA champs if they are fully healthy heading into the playoffs.
In his first season with the 76ers, George is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.
