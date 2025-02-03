Celtics Legend Believes Jimmy Butler Drama Could Change Contracts in NBA
Six-time All-Star Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler has been dramatically advocating for a change of scenery since he and Miami brass failed to come to terms on salary extension negotiations over the summer.
He has proven so disruptive in his agitating for a trade that the Heat have now suspended the Marquette product three separate times this season. The 6-foot-7 swingman, who led Miami to a pair of NBA Finals berths in 2020 and 2023 (at the expense of the Boston Celtics in two Eastern Conference Finals matchups), is currently suspended at least through the league's trade deadline.
As of this writing, the Heat have yet to move him.
Hall of Fame former 15-time All-Star power forward/center Kevin Garnett, who won a title with the Celtics in 2008 and brought the team to another NBA Finals in 2010, has weighed in on the controversy via his always-entertaining show "KG Certified," in conversation with cohost and fellow former Celtics Hall of Fame championship teammate Paul Pierce.
Garnett pitches that league owners may even try to bake non-guaranteed agreements into maximum salaries to protect themselves from future disruptions.
“Non-guaranteed [contracts] are going to come into our league right here, for s--- like this,” Garnett opined. "We f---ing fought our ass off, through five or six god d--- lockouts where we protect the integrity of the talent. And then that talent has a responsibility to be professional, come in here and do your f---ing job."
Garnett eventually did acquiesce to a trade from Minnesota to Boston, but he never attempted to disrupt a season the way Butler has, now with two separate franchises (Butler, also, forced a trade away from the Timberwolves).
"You think I like [Minnesota Timberwolves owner] Glen Taylor, you think I like that motherf---er? Nah," Garnett said. "You think Paul liked [Celtics owner] Wyc [Grousbeck] at one point, when they weren't seeing eye-to-eye? We came in, we did our fucking jobs, we got paid, and you went home. You go home, soon as you get [an] opportunity to change it, you change it."
Longtime Heat team president Pat Riley came under fire, too, for his perceived role in the crumbling relationship between Butler and Miami.
“But I’m not [going to] come in here and make a mockery and be a distraction to the other guys in here because that’s what you’re doing," Garnett said. "This could've went a whole 'nother way. And Pat — both sides could have actually squashed all of this. This is a message. Not only to the league, but a message between upstairs and the power of players.”
Through 25 games this season for the Heat, Butler is averaging 17.0 points on .540/.361/.801 shooting splits, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Teams like the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are said to have interest.
