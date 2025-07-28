Former Celtics Champ Laps Kyrie Irving, Chris Bosh in Latest NBA Top 100 List
A Hall of Fame former Boston Celtics legend has been surprisingly ranked ahead of more modern in a fresh list of the 100 best NBA players ever.
Former nine-time All-Star Celtics center Robert Parish was a critical contributor for three championship Boston squads in the 1980s. He also won the 1997 title with the Chicago Bulls as a non-rotation reserve.
The 7-foot-1 Centenary product rocketed into the No. 68 spot for Bleacher Report's latest rankings of the top 100 players in league history.
The two-time All-NBA honoree's ranking is notably high, considering he was slotted in ahead of 11-time All-Star former Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors power forward/center Chris Bosh, a two-time champion with Miami, and nine-time All-Star Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving, who to date has won one title.
Bosh, like Parish, was the third-best player on multiple title teams (two in Bosh's case, three in Parish's), although his offensive and defensive game are far more versatile. Then again, Parish proved remarkably effective in a far less mobile, less 3-point-heavy NBA era.
Irving, meanwhile, has been the second-best player on five NBA Finals clubs, including the 2016 champion Cleveland Cavaliers.
But Parish has both those injury-prone Hall of Famers beat when it comes to sheer mileage.
Across a then-record 21 seasons, Parish averaged 14.5 points on 53.7 field goal shooting, 9.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.4 assists a night.
"Robert Parish’s longevity is inspirational," asserts Bleacher Report.
Parish is one of just six players who has suited up for more than 20 NBA seasons, along with Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James (who's about to embark on a record 23rd season), Hall of Fame wing Vince Carter (22 seasons), plus Hall of Fame Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki, Hall of Fame big man Kevin Garnett and one-time All-NBA center/power forward Kevin Willis (21 apiece).
"Though Parish saw his minutes decline toward the end, he wasn’t really an afterthought player until his final year.
Pure counting stats were not the Boston Celtics legend’s thing. He never averaged 20 points per game, but he reliably stayed between 17 and 20 for the better part of a decade."
Bleacher Report goes on to applaud Parish's prolific statistical output.
"Playing so long also lends itself to pretty wild career totals. You can futz with the numbers to make this group more exclusive, but overall, Parish is one of eight players to clear at least 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 2,000 blocks for his career," Bleacher Report adds. "His company: Garnett, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing and Shaquille O’Neal."
