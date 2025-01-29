Former Celtics Guard Delivers Standout Performance in G League Return
The Boston Celtics have had some legitimate talent over the past decade, but none may have been more breathtaking and impressive than former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas.
Thomas only played in the green and white for two-plus seasons; however, he was a beloved figure in Boston.
The fans loved seeing Thomas do his thing, but as fast as he rose to fame, his downfall was just as fast. After his stint with the Celtics, he juggled a handful of teams and is now back in the G League.
Thomas has been dying for another chance in the NBA, and although he is 35 years old, he showed that he can still hoop with the best of them.
Thomas showed he is still a potent scorer, pouring in 40 points Tuesday night in his return to the NBA G League.
The two-time NBA All-Star, both with the Celtics, played for the Salt Lake City Stars and was phenomenal. He shot 13-for-28 from the field and had eight assists in their 122-115 loss to the Valley Suns.
Thomas, a 5-foot-9 guard, is still hoping for a return to the NBA after playing six games for the Phoenix Suns late in the 2023-24 season.
He earned that opportunity after averaging 32.5 points in four games for the Stars.
It's unclear whether a team will give Thomas a legitimate shot, but one thing is for sure: He can still put the ball in the basket.
He did just that in his time as a Celtic. His best stretch of his career came in Boston, averaging 24.7 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.0 steals, while he shot 44.3 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three in 179 games.
Thomas played in 556 games during his 12 NBA seasons. His best season was in 2016-17, when he averaged 28.9 points for the Celtics and finished fifth in MVP voting.
Although Thomas' frame is not ideal for someone to be successful in the NBA, his heart and determination are never to be underestimated.
Thomas has played for a ton of NBA teams in his career, including the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Dallas Mavericks.
Celtics Assign Guard to G League
