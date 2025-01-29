Celtics News: Insider Expects Only One Boston Player to Make All-Star Reserve Team
The Boston Celtics are still the second-best team in the Eastern Conference despite some rocky play so far in 2025. They are just 8-6 so far since the calendar turned.
That doesn't mean that they don't have good players. When healthy, the Celtics have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.
Jayson Tatum is an All-Star starter for the Eastern Conference. He's clearly one of the best players in the entire league.
Despite being one of the best teams in the East, the Celtics might not have that many All-Stars. They might only get one more player in the All-Star team.
After winning an NBA championship, the Celtics were supposed to be just as great this season. While they have been good, a lot of players haven't put up the same numbers.
One NBA insider thinks that the Celtics will only have one more All-Star this year. According to The Athletic's Zach Harper, he believes only Jaylen Brown will be added to the team.
Brown's shooting numbers have been down from last year, but his overall numbers are close to the same. He has also been a very good defensive player this season.
Having both Tatum and Brown on the All-Star team seems right just from a talent standpoint. Both of those guys are two of the most talented players in the East.
Last season, Derrick White was also on the All-Star team. He has struggled mightily this season with his shooting efficiency, and his assist numbers are down.
Quite frankly, the Eastern Conference has a lot of other talented players who deserve to get selected ahead of White this year. A few teams in the East should get two All-Stars in.
The Bucks will likely also add Damian Lillard to the roster along with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Cavs will have multiple All-Stars since they are the top team in the East.
For the Celtics, they aren't as worried about All-Star selections as they are about how well they play as a team. They need to get it fixed before the playoffs roll around in April.
Brown is averaging 23.1 points, six rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this season.
