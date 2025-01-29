Celtics Assign Guard to G League
The Boston Celtics have demoted a promising young player.
Per Noa Dalzell of CLNS Media, Boston has once again assigned rookie shooting guard Baylor Scheierman to its G League affiliate squad, the Maine Celtics (formerly the Maine Red Claws), ahead of the Boston's tilt against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
After sporting the best record in the league en route to the title last year, Boston selected Scheierman with the No. 30 overall pick following an All-American Third Team run with Creighton.
Scheierman has been lighting it up for the Maine Celtics, and seems to be finessing his clutch gene in late-game situations.
Across his 22 combined Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games with Maine this season, Scheierman is averaging 19.4 points while slashing .420/.369/.833 shooting splits, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
On a stacked club like Boston, where even rising young star wing Jaden Springer can't consistently crack the rotation, Scheierman's path to meaningful time seems to be blocked by too many talented players this year. That has made him, for all intents and purposes, essentially a fourth two-way player.
The 6-foot-6 swingman, 24, has cameoed in just nine games with Boston proper. Across those contests, he's averaging 1.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.0 minutes a night.
Boston team president Brad Stevens knew Scheierman was a project player when he drafted the rookie wing last summer. His jump-shooting is pretty enticing.
The Celtics have gone 32-15 this season, and are currently the No. 2 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. They're 5.5 games behind the 37-9 Cleveland Cavaliers in the race for the East's top seed.
Boston is just one game ahead of the 31-16 New York Knicks, and obviously is hoping to avoid falling to the No. 3 seed to hypothetically lose homecourt advantage in a second round matchup.
Six-time All-Star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and three-time All-Star Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown (who could make his fourth All-Star team on Thursday, when the reserves are announced for next month's game in Chase Center) lead the way for the reigning champs, and Boston's top-eight boasts remarkable two-way talent.
