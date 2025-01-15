Immanuel Quickley Injury Status For Celtics vs Raptors
The Boston Celtics will travel up north to take on their division rivals, the Toronto Raptors, for their 40th game of the season. The Celtics are almost at the halfway point of their season, and thus far, they have been spectacular.
The Celtics will look to continue that trend on Wednesday when they take on the Raptors. Boston will have everyone healthy for this game, but the same cannot be said for Toronto.
The Raptors will be without their star guard, Immanuel Quickley. Quickley has a groin injury and is ruled out.
After missing Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors, the Raptors updated Quickley's injury from hip soreness to a left groin strain.
He wasn't able to practice Tuesday, but he's still listed as day-to-day, which means a return against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday could be on the table.
Raptors guard Davion Mitchell will likely see extended minutes against Boston.
The last time the Celtics saw the Raptors, it was not a pretty game for Toronto. The Celtics dismantled the lowly Raptors on New Year's Eve by the final score of 125-71.
The Celtics dominated that game from beginning to end, and they did so with ease. Quickley also missed that game as he was rehabbing from a partial elbow tear that cost him 22 straight games.
He missed almost two months due to the injury. Quickley returned the day after the Celtics game and played 32 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets, where he dropped 21 points.
It has been an injury-riddled campaign for the 25-year-old. After signing a five-year, $175-million deal with the Raptors in the offseason, the lead guard has suited up just nine times.
The former 25th overall pick in 2020 played in six games since returning from that UCL injury prior to missing Monday's victory, which snapped a five-game skid for the Raptors.
Through his nine games played, Quickley is averaging 16.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, shooting 37.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the three-point range.
The Celtics are 5-1 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Boston is fifth in the NBA, scoring 118.0 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent.
Boston has been mediocre by their standards in their last 10 games as they've recorded a 5-4 record, averaging 114.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.4 steals, and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points.
