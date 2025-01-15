Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Joins LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Ridiculous Stat Line
Boston Celtics All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum has established himself as one of the best players in the league thus far. Tatum has been in the league for nine seasons, and he's done a lot for himself personally and on a team level.
The 26-year-old is all about the team, but in his last outing, he joined some elite company as he became the third youngest player in NBA history to reach 12,000 points, 4,000 rebounds, and 2,000 assists behind future Hall of Famers LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Celtics senior writer Taylor Snow shared via X.
Tatum joined the company of James and Antetokounmpo during Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The 26-year-old entered the game with 3,996 rebounds and hit the mark in the second quarter to become the 22nd forward in NBA history to achieve 4,000 rebounds before the age of 27.
Tatum scored 38 points and 11 rebounds that night. More importantly, he and his team beat the lowly Pelicans.
The five-time All-Star surpassed 2,000 rebounds in the contest against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Jan. 10.
James is arguably the best basketball player of all time. His name is on everything in the history of the game, and Tatum is well on his way to the same in his trajectory.
Antetokounmpo is only a couple of years older than Tatum, but his resume also speaks for itself. The 30-year-old superstar is well on his way to the Hall of Fame, as he has won every major award in the league.
The Celtics selected Tatum with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke University. Tatum is well on his way to becoming one of the best seasons in the league.
This season, he is averaging 28.1 points per game, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. He is shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from the line in 36.4 minutes and 36 games.
The Celtics knew they had found something special with Tatum once he exploded onto the scene in his rookie season and played a vital role in leading the team to the Eastern Conference Finals.
