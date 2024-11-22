Celtics Injury Report: Crucial Starter Ruled Out For NBA Cup Match vs Wizards
Both of the Boston Celtics' top two centers, Kristaps Porzingis and his backup Al Horford, will be on the shelf for the club's NBA Cup matchup Friday against the Washington Wizards, per the league's latest injury report. Horford is dealing with an illness, while Porzingis continues to recuperate from an offseason foot surgery.
According to the Celtics' official X account, Neemias Queta will start in Horford's stead. Queta has emerged as head coach Joe Mazzulla's preferred backup for Horford, leapfrogging Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman.
Queta will join the rest of Boston's normal starting five: All-Defensive guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White and All-Star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
Boston will be facing off against its own former Sixth Man of the Year, guard Malcolm Brogdon, who's now starting for Washington. Two-way Celtics players JD Davison, Drew Peterson and Anton Watson are all with Boston's G League affiliate club, the Maine Celtics. Rookie wing Baylor Scheierman is on assignment to Maine, as well.
For the Wizards, forward Saddiq Bey is out for most of the season (perhaps all of the season) as he continues to rehabilitate from a left knee ACL surgery. Tristan Vukcevic is out with a left knee contusion. Two-way player Justin Champagnie is on assingment to the Wizards' NBAGL affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.
Deep-bench Washington center Marvin Bagley III, the No. 2 pick in 2018 ahead of Luka Doncic, Trae Young and other All-Stars, has been upgraded to available despite a sore right groin, per Celtics broadcaster Sean Grande.
At 12-3, Boston boasts the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Boston ranks No. 1 in the league in both attempted and made 3-pointers, and will be a formidable foe for the Wizards, who at just 2-11 occupy the East's No. 14 seed, ahead of only the spiraling Philadelphia 76ers (2-12).
The Celtics and Wizards both occupy East Group C in the ongoing NBA Cup. The Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls are the other clubs in the bunch. Atlanta leads all comers with a 2-0 record (including a win against Boston), while the Celtics and Cavaliers are both 1-1 and still very much in the hunt, given that the 7-9 Hawks are quite beatable. Atlanta is facing off against the 6-10 Bulls on Friday.
Even without Horford or Porzingis, the Celtics are 15-point favorites to win on the road against the Wizards, per sportsbook aggregator The Action Network.
More Celtics: Boston Owner Wyc Grousbeck Reveals When He Plans to Sell Team