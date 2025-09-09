Insider Reveals One Celtics Trade That Convinced Him Boston Is Tanking
The Boston Celtics have had a whirlwind of an offseason.
More news: Celtics Champ on 'Bubble' to Become Hall of Famer, Insider Claims
The Celtics made a multitude of moves this offseason that will undoubtedly alter the way they play this season. The Celtics lost four key players to their roster: two in free agency and two via trade.
One of their most significant losses was Kristaps Porzingis. A few days after the 2024-25 season concluded, the Celtics traded him to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for veteran forward Georges Niang.
However, the Celtics had no intention of keeping Niang, which is why they traded him to the Utah Jazz for RJ Luis Jr. and an $8 million trade exception in August.
Acquiring a player like Niang may not seem like much, but NBA insider Chris Mannix believes trading Niang was the moment he knew the Celtics would be tanking this season.
"If they had not traded [Georges] Niang, I might have been able to get on board with you," said Mannix.
"Niang is a serviable NBA player. He's been on winning teams before, but they traded him for nothing just to get out of that contract."
Niang is not a player who is franchise-altering, nor is he an impactful player to the level of a certain NBA role player, but he could have been of solid use for a Celtics team that could use all the help they could get.
More news: Celtics’ Derrick White Reveals His Least Favorite NBA City
The 32-year-old is able to stretch the floor, has a high basketball IQ and is an effective forward off the bench. That's been the case throughout his entire basketball career, but the Celtics did not give him a shot this upcoming season.
In his career, Niang has been solid, averaging 7.4 points per game, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three in 544 games.
Niang has played for five teams in his NBA career, and the Jazz will now be his sixth team over the course of his 10-year NBA career.
Celtics Gap Year?
The Celtics don’t enter this season with high expectations, especially with superstar forward Jayson Tatum likely sidelined by an Achilles injury.
Still, with championship-winning head coach Joe Mazzulla and Finals MVP Jaylen Brown leading the way, Boston has the pieces to surprise a lot of people.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.