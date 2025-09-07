Celtics’ Derrick White Reveals His Least Favorite NBA City
When NBA players are on the road, they have cities they like to visit and ones that they can't stand. The Celtics certainly have a list of cities that they don't mind going to versus ones they hate.
Celtics guard Derrick White has been around the NBA for quite a while, so he has experienced playing in every opposing arena and has been in every visiting city.
On a recent episode of his podcast, White talked about which city he hates the most when Boston has to make their way there.
Celtics guard reveals his least favorite city to visit
While speaking on his White Noise Podcast, White revealed that he hates going to Memphis more than any other city in the NBA.
"Memphis probably. I mean, the hotel is probably the worst hotel in the NBA," White revealed. "The food there is good, though."
White doesn't seem to like whatever hotel the Celtics opt to stay in Memphis when they play the Grizzlies, yes. But the food at least starts to make up for that.
It's clear that this answer doesn't have anything to do with the arena or playing the Grizzlies themselves; this has to do strictly with where the team opts to stay.
Memphis has multiple hotels, so White can ask the team to look into staying at a different hotel. They aren't beholden to just staying at this singular hotel every time they travel to the city.
Celtics guard Derrick White doesn't love visiting Memphis
While White doesn't like visiting Memphis, he does mention a couple of other cities where the hotel situation isn't great for him. He specifically mentions Philly and Indiana.
The Celtics have spent a lot of time in Indiana over the last couple of years. He's one of the few players who doesn't like the hotel situation in Indianapolis.
Regardless of where White has to stay, he tries his best to be prepared to play in whatever city he is in. He just wants to win games.
Last season, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
