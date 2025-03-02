Is Aaron Gordon Playing vs Celtics? Nuggets Release Injury Report
The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets will be squaring off for a mid-day matchup coming from the TD Garden. This could be a potential NBA Finals preview between two of the best teams across the entire NBA.
But both sides enter this contest with some real injury concerns. For the Nuggets, the biggest name on the injury report is star power forward Aaron Gordon.
Gordon was listed as questionable for the game and was then determined to be a game-time decision. Denver relies on Gordon to do a lot of the dirty work in games so his presence on the court makes life easier for everyone involved.
The forward will be not be playing in this game today.
The veteran forward helps their entire system run smoothly whenever on the court.
For the year, he has averaged 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 0.5 steals per game for Denver. Gordon helps to really round out this Nuggets team on both ends of the floor.
The veteran has been dealing with a left ankle sprain and it's been bothering him for a while now.
Boston enters with their own injury issues as Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are both ruled out for the contest. Both missed the team's last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and will now be forced to sit out another crucial game for this team.
Star forward Jaylen Brown was also on the injury report but he will be playing in this game. Brown has been dealing with a nagging injury that has forced him to miss a game this week already.
Boston is hopeful that Brown will at least be able to give them strong minutes in this game against Denver. They will need him to face this tough Nuggets team, otherwise, it could be a long matchup for the Celtics. Brown put up a strong showing against Cleveland in the last game.
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.