Is Al Horford Playing vs Pelicans? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics will hit the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans in what could be a competitive matchup.
Coming off a strong win against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics enter this game with a mixed recent form but still find themselves in second place in the Eastern Conference. Their margin is slim, however, with the New York Knicks just one game behind them.
As of late, Boston has been fortunate with its health, having all five starters—Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday—available, giving them a consistent starting lineup. The only exceptions are Al Horford, who was listed as probable with a left big toe sprain, and Sam Hauser, who has been questionable due to a nagging hip injury.
Horford and Hauser will both play in this game, per Noa Dalzell of CLNS:
At 38 years old, Horford may not be the same player he was in his prime, but his defensive versatility and experience in high-pressure situations remain invaluable. His ability to switch on defense, guard multiple positions, and protect the rim gives the Celtics an edge, particularly against a dynamic offensive team like the Pelicans, who rely on the scoring of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
When Horford is off the floor, the Celtics lose some of their defensive stability. While the team is deep with talent, including the likes of Porzingis and Holiday, Horford’s ability to organize the defense and be a reliable floor spacer is something the team misses.
Boston’s defense can become more vulnerable without Horford’s presence in the paint, particularly when defending the Pelicans’ big men and pick-and-roll plays. Moreover, his 3-point shooting, while not prolific, forces opposing defenses to respect him on the perimeter, helping to open up opportunities for others.
In Horford’s absence, Porzingis will likely have more pressure to contain Williamson. This matchup will test Boston’s depth and ability to adapt, especially against a Pelicans team that has shown they can challenge top-tier defenses.
