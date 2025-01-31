Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Has Status Downgraded Ahead of Matchup vs Celtics
Well he's done it. Oft-injured New Orleans Pelicans All-Star power forward Zion Williamson has landed on yet another injury report, this time ahead of a Friday meeting with the reigning champion Boston Celtics.
That said, the bulky 6-foot-6 former Duke Blue Devil has not actually made the cut due to an injury.
Instead, Williamson is a late addition due to a non-COVID-19 illness, per the league's latest injury report.
Although he's just 24, Williamson already has such an extensive injury history that, like Joel Embiid (who, in fairness, is a bit older at 31), he is being restricted by his own team from playing both nights of his back-to-back game sets, as he recently relayed after a practice.
Across his five prior pro seasons, Williamson has been limited to 29 or fewer games three times, including sitting out a full season in 2021-22. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has managed to make a pair of All-Star games, and as recently as last year was available for a career-most 70 contests on the 49-33 Pelicans.
This year's model, however, has barely been available. Williamson has played in just 13 contests for New Orleans, which with a 12-36 record has already plummeted out of the playoff race in the crowded Western Conference.
Whenever he is available, however, Williamson remains a stupendous watch.
So will the two-time All-Star power forward suit up against the reigning champs?
That remains to be seen, but this reporter sure wouldn't hold his breath.
Pelicans center Daniel Theis (right thumb sprain), one-time All-Star small forward Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain), guard Jordan Hawkins (non-COVID-19 illness), and All-Defensive Team forward Herbert Jones (right shoulder strain) are all on the shelf. Antonio Reeves and two-way player Keion Brooks Jr. are on the shelf, putting in work with the Birmingham Squadron — New Orleans' G League affiliate.
This year, Williamson is averaging 23.6 points on 52 percent field goal shooting and 64.5 percent free throw shooting, 8.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per bout.
