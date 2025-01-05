Is Jaylen Brown Playing? Full Celtics vs Thunder Injury Report Revealed
The Boston Celtics have answered the call after facing some adversity in recent weeks. After they had a roller-coaster in December, they have now won three games in a row. Two of those have come in the middle of a four-game road trip, which makes it even more impressive.
Boston is coming off a 109-86 drubbing of the Houston Rockets. In that game, Kristaps Porzingis finally returned to action after spraining his ankle. He played 28 minutes and had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. The Celtics still didn't have their full starting lineup up there.
That's because Jaylen Brown missed his second straight game with a right shoulder strain. He hasn't played since he suffered that injury against the Toronto Raptors in that historic win a few days ago. His injury doesn't seems serious, but it is still very concerning
The Celtics take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon in a clash of two of the best teams in the NBA. This could be an NBA Finals preview if things go well for both teams in April. In order for Boston to win this game, being at full strength would be very helpful.
Brown was listed as questionable ahead of the game on the injury report but will play in this game. Oklahoma City is missing a couple of guys for this matchup, as Chet Holmgren is still out with his hip injury and Alex Caruso is out due to a left hip strain of his own.
The Celtics are a team that can withstand injuries better than others because of how strong the rest of their starting lineup is. Porzingis is not listed on the injury report, so he will play his second straight game coming off that injury. It's a good sign that he is able to do that.
Right now, the Celtics are 4.5 games behind the Cavs for first place in the East. That seems like a pretty large gap, but there is still a lot of basketball to be played. They think they can make a run to get that top seed and get home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.
Boston has increased their lead over the Knicks for that second seed as they now lead them by 2.5 games for the second seed. If they can keep stacking wins together, that lead will only get larger.
More Celtics news: Celtics News: Rookie Baylor Scheierman Has Huge Night with G League Squad
Celtics Proving to Be Historically Great on Road This Season