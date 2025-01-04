Celtics News: Rookie Baylor Scheierman Has Huge Night with G League Squad
The Boston Celtics don't play a lot of young players regular minutes. It doesn't make much sense for them to do so as NBA title contenders. They are the defending champions and still have one of the best rosters in the league. it doesn't make sense for them to try to get a lot of young guys' time on the court.
That's especially true at the forward spot. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown get most of the minutes at the forward spot, and Al Horford gets power forward minutes. There is no room for young guys within that rotation because none of those players are going to play.
One of the young players who has been relegated to almost exclusively G League games is Baylor Scheierman. He has only played in five games with the Celtics so far this season. In the G League, he has played 11 games and has played very well for the Maine Celtics.
Scheierman had one of the best games of his young career on Friday night. In a game against the Wisconsin Herd, he had 23 points and six rebounds on 50 percent shooting. He made five 3-point shots in the game as well, showing off his strong shooting skills from outside.
Scheierman was the final first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Creighton. The Celtics love his combination of size and shooting. They think he could be a younger version of Sam Hauser. Obviously, he won't get the playing time in his rookie year that Hauser is getting right now.
It's not going to be easy for Scheierman to see some playing time at the NBA level right now. Boston is absolutely loaded at almost every position. They are one of the few teams who won't be looking at adding any pieces at the trade deadline, let alone letting young players get real minutes.
The Celtics do have big plans for Scheierman as a bench player in the near future. They hope he can be a rotational piece within the next couple of seasons. As far as cheap options go, they certainly could do worse than him. He's a young player with a lot of potential.
The best thing that Scheierman can do right now is to keep developing in the G League. he needs to get better at defense and continue to get more efficient in his shooting. That will make him a lot better in the long run.
