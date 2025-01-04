Celtics News: Rookie Baylor Scheierman Has Huge Night with G League Squad

🚨 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🚨



Baylor Scheierman led the way in @MaineCeltics double-digit win over the Herd! The Celtics had five double-digit scorers, outscored the Herd 55-44 in the second half, and shot 48% from the field.



☘️ Harper: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 46% FG

☘️ Scrubb: 17 PTS, 8… pic.twitter.com/lxqdZs0kPw