Is Jaylen Brown Playing vs Pistons? Celtics Release Full Injury Report
The Boston Celtics are scorching hot coming off a 111-101 win over the Toronto Raptors.
Tuesday evening's victory marked the 10th win out of the last 11 games, and sixth in a row for the Celtics.
Jaylen Brown led the way with 24 points on 10/18 shooting while Derrick White followed with 22 points, five assists, and two blocks.
As Boston stares down the barrel at the remaining 24 games until the playoffs, there is no room for error as the regular season nears its' ends.
Sitting at the the No. 2 seed, Boston will need every advantage they can get, especially ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Detroit is in the midst of a seven game win streak and have won eight of their last 10.
Unfortunately, Jaylen Brown has once again found himself on the injury report and is listed as questionable with a left thigh contusion.
Brown is Boston's second leading scorer with 22.9 points per game, second on the team with 4.7 assists, and is also third on the team in rebounds per contest with 6.1.
He is integral to the Celtics success as he has proven in last year's playoff run, taking home Finals MVP honors, as well as his contributions this season.
Boston will be without Brown tonight as they will try to stop the Pistons' winning streak without their four-time All-Star.
Boston still has a few more key adjustments to make in these final regular season games, but a test with a young and hungry Detroit team will be a good barometer of what else needs to be done.
The Celtics are an astounding 24-6 on the road this year as they seem to have the edge on Detroit who has only won 15 of their 28 home games this season.
