Is Jaylen Brown Playing vs Spurs? Celtics Release Full Injury Report
The Boston Celtics will be without their star guard, Jaylen Brown, for tonight's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.
Brown will miss tonight's game due to right knee swelling.
Brown will miss his second-straight game on Wednesday night. It will be the ninth game he will miss this season.
Boston holding out the star guard is likely a precautionary measure, considering he'll have the NBA All-Star break to get some much-needed rest before the team's next game Feb. 20 in Philadelphia.
Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard should get a bump in playing time due to Brown's absence.
Brown missed Monday's game, his first since Jan. 3, due to the same injury.
The last time he was on the court, he tallied only 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting from the field, three rebounds, five assists, one block, and three steals in 32 minutes of action against the New York Knicks.
In the season, Brown has been vital for the C's, averaging 22.9 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three in 46 minutes of action.
Brown is in his ninth season in the league, all with the Celtics. He has improved his game each and every year.
The Celtics will look to win their 39th game of the season without their 28-year-old star.
Boston will look for their 17th home win of the season as they host the Spurs for the first and only time this season.
The Celtics have gone 16-10 in home games. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 108.2 points while holding opponents to 45.0 percent shooting.
The Spurs have gone 10-15 away from home. San Antonio is 5-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Celtics score 117.2 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 114.4 the Spurs give up. The Spurs average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Celtics allow.
Boston will look for their third consecutive win and their seventh win in their last eight games.
