Is Jayson Tatum Playing? Full Injury Report for Celtics vs 76ers Christmas Day Showdown
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a Christmas Day showdown. Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White all appeared on the injury report, but only one of them has been ruled out for today's game.
All three appeared on the initial injury report as questionable, but only Holiday has been officially ruled out with a right shoulder impingement. Tatum and White have seen their statuses upgraded to available for the game.
Tatum appeared on the injury report with an illness, which also kept him out of Mondy's loss to the Orlando Magic. Despite the illness potentially ruling him out for the Christmas Day against the 76ers, he is officially available.
White, on the other hand, has been dealing with right hamstring tightness. Though he could have also been ruled out of the game, he has been upgraded as well.
Holiday is the only starter that will not suit up against the 76ers. The right shoulder impingement is clearly affecting him enough to keep him off the court for the time being.
According to nhs.uk, "Shoulder impingement is where a tendon inside your shoulder swells and rubs against tissue or bone, causing pain as you lift your arm. It can be caused by irritation, injury or "wear and tear". It usually gets better in a few weeks or months.
The right shoulder impingement is a case where a tendon inside the shoulder affects the person's ability to lift their arm. According to this information, this injury might cause Holiday to miss some extended time. This is just speculation, but this ailment sounds a bit serious.
This is just speculation, as Holiday might be able to heal enough from the shoulder impingement to suit up instead on Friday against the Indiana Pacers.
For now, the Celtics will go ahead without Holiday in the lineup.
The Celtics are 3-2 in their last five outings. Their losses have come from the Chicago Bulls in a back-to-back, and most recently to the Magic on Monday. Boston is looking to rebound against the 76ers on Christmas Day.
Losing Holiday is certainly going to affect their chances at a rebound, but the good news is both White and Tatum will be suiting up for the holiday clash.
