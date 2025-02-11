Is Jayson Tatum Playing vs Heat? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Miami Heat on the road in what will be their first trip to South Beach.
The Celtis will look for their 38th win of the season and their second over the Heat.
Boston will look to continue their winning ways as they have appeared to find their groove over the last handful of games.
While that is the case, the Celtics will be without their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum for this matchup.
Tatunm, who was initially listed as questionable for this matchup, has been downgraded to out.
Tatum missed the Celtics' morning shootaround, which was already a bad sign for his availability for Monday's game.
The last time Tatum was on the court, he was incredible for the C's. On Saturday against the New York Knicks, he recorded 40 points on 13-for-26 shooting from the field, six rebounds, and four assists in 37 minutes.
Tatum posted a game-high 40 points in the blowout win, reaching the 40-plus-point mark for the second time this season.
The superstar forward also delivered an efficient performance from beyond the arc, sinking five or more three-pointers for the 14th time in 50 regular-season appearances.
Tatum has seen a slight decline in efficiency of late but continues to stuff the stat sheet.
Over his last 10 outings, he has averaged 24.0 points, 6.4 assists, and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 42.8 percent from the field across 36.5 minutes per game.
Overall, Tatum has been stellar all season, averaging 26.8 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three in 36.3 minutes of action.
The Celtics are 27-9 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is the NBA leader, averaging 17.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.9 percent from deep. Tatum leads the team, averaging 3.6 makes while shooting 36.1 percent from three-point range.
