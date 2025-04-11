Is Jayson Tatum Playing vs Hornets? Celtics Reveal Injury Status
The Boston Celtics are gearing up for the playoffs as the regular season winds down. There are just a couple of games left, and they don't have much to play for.
Boston has sealed up the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings. They will be playing the winner of the second Play-In Tournament game in the first round of the playoffs.
Even though they don't have much to play for, Boston is still focused on playing their best basketball as they head into the postseason. They did just sit a lot of their guys in their last game against the Magic, though.
The Celtics take the Hornets on Friday night. Fans were hoping not to see Jayson Tatum on the injury report again after sitting out the first matchup between the two teams.
Tatum hates sitting out games, and he won't be sitting out this one against the Hornets. He has been taken off the injury report and is good to go.
Tatum is the best player that the Celtics have, and his health for the playoffs is paramount to their success. If they thought he was even a little bit injured, they would hold him out for this game.
The Celtics are striving to become the first team in almost a decade to repeat as champions. They certainly are playing like one of the favorites to win it all.
Boston is third in net rating in the NBA, sitting only behind the Thunder and the Cavaliers. Of course, the Celtics will have to go through Cleveland in order to make the NBA Finals.
Getting Tatum's ankle healthy at the end of the regular season is one of the more important developments for the team. They need to work on getting Jaylen Brown's knee healthy, as well.
The final two games of the season are against the Hornets, so it wouldn't be shocking to see them sit most of their starters in the final game against Charlotte.
So far this season, Tatum is averaging 27 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game.
