Celtics' Derrick White on Knicks Series Sweep, 'It Means Nothing'
The Boston Celtics were able to take down the New York Knicks in overtime on Tuesday night. It was a game that showed how resilient the Celtics are and how tough it is to close them out.
Even though the Celtics have already secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings, they wanted to knock the Knicks. There's a chance that New York can still fall out of the third spot.
If they did fall out of the third spot, that would mean that the Celtics wouldn't face them in the second round of the playoffs. It would be ideal for them if they didn't have to.
With this win over the Knicks, the Celtics swept the Knicks in the regular season. It showed that they are clearly not afraid to face them in the playoffs.
Following the game, Derrick White was asked about sweeping the Knicks. He kept his response pretty simple, saying it means nothing to them.
White understands that there is a big difference between the regular season and the postseason when it comes to the intensity of the games. He understands that just because you play a team well in the regular season doesn't mean that it will necessarily translate to the postseason.
The Celtics still feel confident that they can beat any team that they face in the playoffs. As defending champions, they have a ton of confidence that they can repeat as long as they are healthy.
Boston will look to keep White and the rest of the Celtics as healthy as possible throughout the rest of the regular season. Their focus is more on doing whatever they need to do in order to get a second championship.
The Celtics are one of the teams that should be considered the favorites to win the title, even though the Eastern Conference is much tougher than it was last season.
So far this season, White has averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He is shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Ranking the Celtics' Four Possible First-Round Playoff Opponents
