Is Jayson Tatum Playing vs Trail Blazers? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Status
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers for the second and final time of the season. The Celtics will look for their 52nd win of the season and their fifth consecutive.
However, the Blazers will also search for their fifth win in a row. It's been a tough season for the Blazers, albeit they still have a shot at securing the 10th seed in the loaded Western Conference. As for the Celtics, they have had a great season, but that doesn't mean it hasn't come without hiccups.
The Celtics have struggled with injuries to their top players, including superstar forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum enters this game as questionable with his lingering knee issue. However, it won't be an issue on Sunday as the Celtics have upgraded Tatum to available and will start.
The 27-year-old will play in his 65th game of the season.
The Celtics superstar was last on the court Friday night against the Jazz. In that contest, Tatum was solid, recording 26 points on 11-of-25 shooting from the field, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-99 victory.
Tatum was back in action after missing Tuesday's game due to a lingering knee injury. While the All-Star struggled with his shot during the victory, he was able to record solid contributions in secondary categories to pad his totals.
In the month, Tatum is averaging 28.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.3 dimes per game in his seven appearances.
In the season, the six-time All-Star is averaging 27.1 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three in 36.6 minutes of action.
The Celtics enter this matchup with a. -7.5 spread.
The Trail Blazers are 20-16 in home games. Portland ranks third in the league with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game, led by Deandre Ayton, averaging 3.1 offensive boards.
The Celtics are 27-7 in road games. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 25.7 assists per game, with Tatum, who averages 5.9.
The Celtics are hot in their last 10 games, averaging 114.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.1 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.
