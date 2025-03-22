Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Still Dealing With Aftermath of Strange Illness
The Boston Celtics are happy to have Kristaps Porzingis back in the lineup. Unfortunately for them, he hasn't been in the lineup nearly as much as they were hoping to have him over the last couple of seasons.
Porzingis has missed a ton of games since the Celtics decided to trade for him before the start of last season. They knew he was an injury-risk, but they were hoping he was going to find a way to be a little more available.
Porzingis most recently missed a slew of games not due to injury, but due to illness. It was a mystery illness that the team's doctors couldn't diagnose.
Even though he has returned to the lineup, Porzingis is still feeling some effects from that mystery illness. According to him, he's still trying to get his energy level up.
“I’m not feeling my best but just trying to maybe create a bit more, and that leads to more opportunities for myself and good looks,” Porzingis told NBC Sports Boston.
Porzingis is trying to be on the court as much as possible during the final few games of the season so that he can build some chemistry with the rest of the starting lineup before the playoffs start.
Boston proved last year that they are a good enough team to win a championship without Porzingis in the lineup for the majority of the playoffs, but that might not be the case again this year.
The Celtics have a lot more competition in the Eastern Conference this season. The Cavaliers, Bucks, and Pacers are all better than they were a year ago.
The Celtics are still the defending champions, and they have a lot of confidence in their abilities, no matter who is on the court. If they have Porzingis, they still become much more dangerous.
Boston would love to have him fully healthy for the playoff run this year. Whatever they need to do in order to get him healthy from that illness as fast as possible is what they need to do.
