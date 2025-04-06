Is Jayson Tatum Playing vs Wizards? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Status
The Boston Celtics are at the home stretch of the season. The NBA season will come to an end in one week, and the Celtics will soon officially defend their title and look to become the first repeat champions in seven years.
They have a great chance to do just that, but they'll look to continue to finish the season strong on Sunday. Boston will take on the lowly Wizards for the fourth and final time of the season. The Celtics will also look to sweep the season series and collect their 58th win.
However, the Celtics' best player, superstar forward Jayson Tatum, landed on the injury report ahead after the matchup. Tatum was listed as questionable due to an ankle issue.
The ankle issue will be too much for Tatum to handle on Sunday, as the Celtics have ruled him out for this game. Tatum will miss his eighth game of the season.
The Celtics have a great chance to win this one, as they are massive home favorites in this match with a -20.5 spread.
Tatum was solid the last time he was on the court, as he recorded 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes of action in the win over the Phoenix Suns.
The 27-year-old has been stellar in the season, averaging 26.9 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three in 70 games and 36.3 minutes of action.
The Celtics boast a 35-12 record against Eastern Conference foes and rank eighth in the league in rebounds per game with 45.1, anchored by Tatum’s 8.7 boards per outing.
On the other hand, the Wizards are 12-35 in conference matchups and have struggled mightily against top-tier competition, holding a 6-35 mark versus teams above .500.
Boston has been dominant throughout the season and remains in peak form, winning nine of its last 10 games. During that stretch, the Celtics have averaged 117.8 points, 46.5 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 5.7 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor.
They've held their opponents to just 106.2 points per game over that span.
Washington, by contrast, has gone 2-8 in its last 10 outings. The team averages 107.1 points per game while surrendering 121.2 on the defensive end.
