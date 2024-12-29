Is Jrue Holiday Playing vs Pacers? Celtics Injury Report Revealed
The Boston Celtics are currently sitting pretty in the NBA. Although they're currently in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 23-8 record, they are still considered one of if not the best team in the league.
Now, the reigning NBA Champions are set for another face off against the Indiana Pacers. Not only did the Celtics beat the Pacers handily in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, they also dominated them on Friday 142-105.
Needless to say, Celtics fans aren't worried heading into today's game. However, Boston may be without a key starter for this rematch.
According to the official NBA injury report, point guard Jrue Holiday was questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Pacers with a right shoulder impingement. But the veteran guard will not suit up for Boston.
According to Cleveland Clinic, a shoulder impingement (also known as Rotator Cuff Tendinitis) "happens when bones in your shoulder rub against or pinch your rotator cuff."
With Holiday not playing this is a huge loss for the Celtics. As point guard, Holiday is the driving factor in how the team runs on offense and on defense. This season, he has averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 total rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.9 steals per game across 26 games.
In addition to Holiday not playing, starting power forward/center Kristaps Porzingis is out for today's game against the Pacers with a left ankle sprain.
While he has only played 11 games this season, Porzingis has made his presence known in each of them, averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game.
Even with Porzingis unable to play against the Pacers, the Celtics still don't have much to worry about. Yes, these are both key starters, but Boston still has the likes of point guard Payton Pritchard, small forward Jaylen Brown, and power forward Jayson Tatum, who is having an MVP-caliber season.
In addition to Porzingis, three other players have been officially declared out for the highly-anticipated matchup.
Forward Anton Watson will miss the game with a strained left abductor. Additionally, JD Davison and Baylor Scheierman are out with the NBA G League.
With Porzingis not playing against the Pacers, it could potentially make things harder for the Celtics. However, Boston has more than enough talent to still come out on top.
