Is Paul George Playing? 76ers vs Celtics Injury Report
Will nine-time All-Star Philadelphia 76ers small forward Paul George, who's been banged up for much of the 2024-25 season, be available to play against the mighty Boston Celtics on Sunday?
Per the league's latest injury report, George will remain sidelined while dealing with his left finger extensor tendon injury since Philadelphia's surprise 109-97 victory over the Chicago Bulls on January 25.
The 34-year-old has only been healthy for 30 of the 19-28 76ers' 47 games this season. He has regressed mightily this year, the first season of four-year, $211.6 million maximum free agent contract he inked with the club following five seasons with the L.A. Clippers.
A former four-time All-Defensive Teamer, George has looked thoroughly cooked on that end of the floor this year, although he's been competent as a complimentary offensive piece to 76ers All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Elsewhere on the 76ers, Embiid (left knee injury management), wing KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction), and rookie shooting guard Jared McCain (left foot stress reaction) are all on the shelf for this evening's clash.
Two-way players Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Pete Nance are with Philadelphia's G League affiliate, the Delaware 87ers. Embiid's backup, former two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond, is questionable to play through a left toe injury. Forward Caleb Martin is also questionable to play through a right hip sprain.
In the meantime, only Payton Pritchard among Boston's rotation players has shown up on the team's injury report ahead of the clash.
This year, George is averaging 17.1 points on .429/.365/.823 shooting splits, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.7 steals a night. That scoring mark is his lowest tally over a full season since 2011-12 (he averaged just 8.8 points with the Indiana Pacers in 2014-15, but was healthy for just five games after returning from a major offseason injury).
That said, his chemistry and body language around his new teammates have been a bit shaky this year on what looks to be a lottery-bound team.
The action tips off at 6 p.m. ET in Philadelphia.
