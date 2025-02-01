Celtics Reveal Shocking Injury Report Ahead of Clash vs 76ers
The Boston Celtics have no injury-related absences on their injury report for Sunday's tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Noa Dalzell of CLNS.
76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has been managing a left knee injury since January 4. Former nine-time All-Star Philadelphia small forward Paul George has a left finger extensor tendon injury, forward Caleb Martin is dealing with a left foot stress reaction. Rookie shooting guard Jared McCain is done for the year following a left knee meniscus tear that required surgery.
More Celtics: Pelicans All-Star Dejounte Murray Has Season-Ending Injury vs Celtics
For Boston, this looks to be the second consecutive game in which the reigning champs will be fully healthy. Only two-way players JD Davison and Anton Watson, plus rookie shooting guard Baylor Scheierman, were on the shelf for the team's narrow 118-116 victory over the very injured New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.
That trio was on assignment to Boston's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.
More Celtics: Former Boston Guard Could be Trade Option for Rival Lakers Before Deadline
During Friday's victory, four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown led the Celtics by notching 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field (3-of-6 from long range) and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line. He also pulled down six rebounds and dished out one dime. Six-time All-Star Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum chipped in 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field (4-of-10 from long range) and 3-of-5 shooting from the charity stripe, while passing for 10 assists, grabbing six rebounds, and swiping one steal.
The game was shockingly close considering how many Pelicans were hurt — and how many Celtics were healthy.
New Orleans was missing both of its All-Star forwards, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, plus All-Defensive Team wing Herbert Jones, two-way player Keion Brooks Jr., and shooting guard Antonio Reeves.
One-time All-Star starting Pelicans point guard Dejounte Murray lasted just nine minutes in the first quarter before incurring an ominous non-contact injury, which turned out to be a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.
Read More: Pelicans All-Star Dejounte Murray Has Season-Ending Injury vs Celtics
At 34-15, the Celtics are currently the No. 2 overall seed in the Eastern Conference following the New Orleans win. Philadelphia is 19-28 on the year, and currently the conference's No. 11 seed.
More Celtics:
Former Star Boston Guard Under Investigation for Illegal Sports Gambling
3 Bold Celtics Player Trades to Shake Up Boston
For all the latest news and notes on the reigning champs, stay tuned to Celtics On SI.