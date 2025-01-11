Is Zion Williamson Playing vs Celtics? Full Pelicans Injury Report Revealed
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday as they look to bounce back from their loss on Friday. Boston dropped the game to the Sacramento Kings after a poor fourth quarter effort.
Heading into this game with New Orleans, the Pelicans are dealing with some injuries. Additionally, star forward Zion Williamson will be back from his suspension for this game.
The star was listed as available for this contest against the Celtics. Forward Trey Murphy was also listed as active for this game.
New Orleans has listed star guard Dejounte Murray as questionable for the contest due to right elbow soreness.
Williamson has missed the majority of the season for New Orleans due to injury. The star just returned but then was suspended for being late to a team plane.
On the year, the former No. 1 overall pick has averaged 22.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Williamson has also shot 47.1 percent from the field this year.
With Williamson active for the game, Boston can't overlook New Orleans despite their poor record this season. At times this year, Boston has shown a lack of effort in games and it has led to them dropping some contests that they should have won.
Star forward Jaylen Brown said it best when talking about the recent skid that the Celtics have been on.
“Film doesn't lie,” Brown said after a 28-point night. “Accept it. Just be better. Accept criticism well. Are you willing to be coached and come out and put your best foot forward? Do what your team needs you to do to win and be excellent at that. Anything that's ever been asked of me, I always try to lead by example, and we gotta do that as a unit. So, I'm looking forward to it. We've gotta continue to figure it out as a group. It's part of the journey. It might not be as pretty as some would like. But I believe in this team. I believe in these guys, and I think we'll be alright."
The Celtics should be just fine but they need to regain their foc us. Playing against the Pelicans could help but they will need a complete team effort to come away with the victory.
