Isaac Okoro Injury Status for Celtics vs Cavaliers
Will defense-first Cleveland Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro suit up against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, in the latest rematch of the Eastern Conference's top two teams?
The 6-foot-5 Auburn product, 24, kicked off the 2024-25 season as a starter for the Cavaliers, but was later shifted to a reserve role. Max Strus returned from a long-term injury midway through the year, but needed to ease his way back into a bigger role. He has been Cleveland's starting small forward for the past eight games.
Boston, stunningly, is completely healthy heading into the contest. That's a rarity for a roster that sports an injury-prone starting center in Kristaps Porzingis and his aging 39-year-old backup, Al Horford.
According to the NBA's latest injury report, Okoro has been ruled out as he recuperates from a right shoulder AC joint sprain.
For Boston, two-way players JD Davison and Anton Watson are away from the team, and putting in reps for the Celtics' G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.
For Cleveland, two-way players Emoni Bates, JT Thor, and Luke Travers are with the Cavaliers' NBAGL squad, the Cleveland Charge. Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is also sidelined with a right knee bone bruise.
The action is slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Cleveland, and will be broadcast on TNT and NBC Sports Boston.
In 28 games for the Cavaliers, Okoro is averaging fairly modest sums of 5.8 points on .427/.397/.720 shooting splits, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.7 steals a night. He is a defensive specialist, but has happily improved as a spot-up shooter, albeit with limited takes.
On a roster that boasts All-Stars Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, plus marksmen wings like Strus and Caris LeVert, Okoro doesn't need to do too much scoring.
At 40-9, the Cavaliers boast the best record in the league overall. They're 5.5 games ahead of the reigning champion Celtics (35-15). Cleveland has won four games in a row, while Boston is in the midst of a three-game win streak. Something's got to give.
