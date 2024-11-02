Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Has Harsh Words for Grant Williams After Flagrant Foul
Not all NBA friendships can survive trades. That appears to be the case when it comes to one crumbling relationship in particular.
There appears to be no love lost between Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams and his All-Star former Boston Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, after a petty foul from Williams on Tatum during the eventual 124-109 Boston victory got the ex-Celtic bounced and was roundly criticized by Boston.
Ahead of the game, Brown and Williams were all smiles as both their respective squads warmed up.
But of course, the good vibes were not destined to last. Williams absolutely bodied Tatum in a hard shoulder check foul that saw the All-NBA superstar (and Williams) spill onto the hardwood. A clearly aggrieved Tatum stepped over Williams but did not otherwise engage, while Brown towered over him and appeared to exchange words with their former teammate. Williams was ejected from the game immediately.
Afterwards, a melancholy Brown reflected on the bitter moment.
"Actions speak loud, you know, so it is what it is. We got the win, we move on, but there's no place in the game for that. I thought JT and Grant was friends. I guess not," Brown said.
With the Celtics still atop the Eastern Conference rankings, and the chippy Hornets seemingly destined to hover right around play-in territory, it's very possible these two teams will meet for an actual playoff series. If this is how heated things are getting in November, just imagine how rabid both sides will be in April.
Williams played 30:24 off the bench for Charlotte (more than all but two starters), scoring six points on 2-of-6 shooting from the floor (2-of-5 from deep), grabbing seven rebounds, passing for three assists, blocking a shot and notching a steal. Tatum and Brown led the Celtics in scoring, with 32 points and 25 points, respectively. Tatum recorded a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds.
The now-25-year-old Williams was selected by Boston with the No. 22 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, following an All-American career at Tennessee. He played alongside Tatum and Brown for his first four NBA seasons, proving a critical two-way option on Boston's NBA Finals-bound squad. His broadness, combined with a general lack of quickness, doomed him to a power forward role in the league, but his 6-foot-6 frame and streaky shooting eventually wore on Boston and Williams' next squad, the Dallas Mavericks.
Williams was flipped to the Hornets at the 2024 deadline as part of a trade for P.J. Washington. Without Williams, Dallas made the Finals.
More Celtics: Doc Rivers Details 'Mistake' in Leaving Boston