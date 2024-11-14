Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Reveals New Role Kristaps Porzingis Has Taken on While Injured
In speaking after the Boston Celtics' unsurprising 139-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night, three-time All-Star Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown revealed that starting center Kristaps Porzingis has served as something of a bonus coach to his club while he continues to recuperate from a surgery he underwent to address aretinaculum injury.
In his postgame presser (as captured by NBC Sports Boston), the 6-foot-6 Brown also offered a clue as to the status of Porzingis' recovery.
"Even tonight he was very verbal," Brown said. "He was in his coaching bag, giving guys what he was seeing out there, so that's a good sign. That's a good signal that he's getting close, that he's getting ready. But his mind, his spirt is out there with us, and we can't wait to welcome him back."
When healthy, the 7-foot-2 Porzingis is a huge contributor on both sides of the floor for Boston, the rare floor spacer who can also protect the rim at an elite level. During his debut season with Boston in 2023-24, Porzingis averaged 20.1 points on .516/.375/.858 shooting splits, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 0.7 steals across 57 healthy regular season bouts. He also missed 12 of the Celtics' 19 playoff games en route to the franchise's record 18th championship due to injury issues.
In the victory, Brown scored 24 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the floor (2-of-5 from long range) and 6-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe. He also chipped in a team-high 12 rebounds, in an effort to no doubt accommodate for the absence of top two centers Porzingis and Al Horford. Brown additionally passed for four assists and swiped one steal.
Brown is making the case for just his second All-NBA Team honor with his two-way play this season for the 10-3 Celtics. The Cal product is averaging 25.4 points on .424/.295/.764 shooting splits, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals a night. As a career 36.2 percent 3-point shooter on 5.3 long range tries, expect that long range conversion rate to correct itself over time.
All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics, scoring 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field (including a whopping 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the 3-point line) and 7-of-9 shooting from the foul line, while also passing for 10 assists and missing out on a triple-double by one rebound.
Reserve point guard Payton Pritchard continued to make his case for both Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year honors. He was the third Boston play to score over 20 points, notching 23 on 8-of-13 shooting from the field (5-of-9 from long range) and 2-of-4 shooting from the foul line. Pritchard also passed for eight assists, grabbed six rebounds, recorded a pair of steals, and even blocked a shot, while playing nearly five more minutes than either of the Celtics' All-Defensive starting guards, Derrick White or Jrue Holiday.
On the year, the 26-year-old is averaging a career-best 16.2 points on .476/.427/.885 shooting splits and 1.2 steals, plus 2.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds, in his first 13 games.
