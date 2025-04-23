Joe Mazzulla Reveals New Gameplan For Celtics Entering Game 2
The Boston Celtics are a team that feels very confident about where they are in the playoffs. They blew out the Magic in Game 1, even with their two best players not playing very well offensively.
While Celtics fans and the rest of the NBA don't believe this will be much of a series, head coach Joe Mazzulla is making sure that his team is staying locked in.
Mazzulla will never let his team let their guards down. In order to be the first team to repeat as champions in almost a decade, they have to play as hard as they can in every game of the playoffs.
Read more: Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Offers Strange Take on Viral Jayson Tatum Injury Clip
Heading into Game 2, Mazzulla let the media know what his team will be focused on against the Magic on Wednesday night.
"There are better shift opportunities there. We can be better at rebounding, better at boxing out. We have to own our space better on the offensive end. At the end of the day, it's one game, and there's a whole litany of possessions that we need to get better on."
Mazzulla is always looking for things that the Celtics can do better in games. He knows that the road to the NBA Finals will be a lot harder than it was a year ago.
Orlando is not going to just roll over and die. They have a lot of pride, and they are going to try their best to make some offensive adjustments so they can compete more in this series.
More Celtics news: Celtics-Magic Game 1 Breaks Massive Viewership Record
Mazzulla wants his team to be playing harder around the boards and making sure that the Magic can't get second-chance opportunities. That might be the only way that Orlando can score consistently.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown didn't have a good game in Game 1, but that likely won't happen again. The Celtics will have their best guys playing their best again shortly.
Boston is going to get Orlando's best shot in Game 2. If the Magic want to have any shot of winning this series, they need to steal one in Boston.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics' Al Horford Questions Scary Foul on Jayson Tatum
Celtics’ Guard Payton Pritchard Wins Coveted Sixth Man of the Year
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.