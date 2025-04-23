Celtics' Al Horford Questions Scary Foul on Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Orlando Magic for Game 2 as they look to take a 2-0 series lead. However, the Celtics could be playing this game without the services of star forward Jayson Tatum.
Tatum was injured during Game 1 after taking a hard fall to the ground on a foul from Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. From the replay, it looked like it was just a hard playoff-type foul, but Celtics center Al Horford isn't exactly sure.
During a press conference, Horford seemed to question the foul on Tatum. Horford said that he believes there was something more to the foul than meets the eye.
"Yes. Yeah there was something extra. It was about the second or third time they, especially KCP went at him in that way so yeah."
Horford is normally a very reserved player, so his comments tend to hold a lot of weight when he speaks. The entire Celtics team seems to feel a certain way about this foul, so Caldwell-Pope will likely receive some extra boos during Game 2.
Tatum may not play in Game 2 as he recovers from the injury. But the team may also not need him due to their overall firepower across the roster.
Boston is loaded from top to bottom, and even without Tatum for one game, they should still be able to win. It will require a total team effort to take down Orlando, but the Celtics have proved that they can meet the challenge ahead of them.
There will be more responsibility on forward Jaylen Brown if Tatum is forced to miss Game 2 tonight. Brown is more than capable of stepping up, but without his co-star, the Magic will be able to potentially double-team him.
The team is hopeful that Tatum may only have to miss one game, especially since they will need him to win another title. But against Orlando, Boston should be able to stay afloat without its leader.
