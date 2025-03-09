Jrue Holiday Reveals Celtics Were Motivated to Beat Lakers After Getting 'Whooped' Earlier in Season
The Boston Celtics secured a thrilling 111-101 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers last night in a highly anticipated matchup that showcased two of the NBA's top-ranked teams.
Entering the game tied for second place in their respective conferences, both teams were primed to give fans a glimpse of a potential NBA Finals showdown, and they did not disappoint.
Jayson Tatum led the charge for Boston, delivering an outstanding performance with 40 points and 12 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown contributed 31 points and 6 rebounds.
The Celtics’ defense, particularly their efforts against Lakers star Luka Doncic, was instrumental in their success. Brown, who spent nearly 42 minutes on the court, was tasked with guarding Doncic, and his effort did not go unnoticed.
Celtics’ newcomer Jrue Holiday praised Brown for handling the challenging two-way workload, emphasizing how difficult it is to play at such a high level on both ends of the floor.
Holiday also revealed the Celtics’ motivation for deafening Los Angeles, recalling the blow out loss they took to the Lakers earlier in the season.
“This game means a lot to us,” said Holiday. “Obviously, being the Lakers and you know the history behind that and Lakers and Celtics. Playing in LA and getting getting our ass whooped (earlier this season) wasn’t fun. We just had to take on the challenge.”
The Celtics’ defense was a key factor throughout the game, with Brown not only slowing down Doncic but also contributing offensively.
Tatum and Brown, who combined for 71 of the Celtics' 111 points, took on a heavy load as they played over 40 minutes each. Their ability to dominate both offensively and defensively was a point of pride for the team, with coach Joe Mazzulla noting the mental, emotional, and physical toughness required for such a performance.
Al Horford and Derrick White also contributed in double figures, and Holiday added seven points, all while making his presence felt on defense. The Celtics showed their resilience, especially in the third quarter when they held the Lakers to just two points in the first six minutes, building a lead that would prove insurmountable.
Brown and Tatum's two-way play was the difference, as they not only carried the Celtics' offense but also set the tone defensively.
Brown, in particular, embraced the challenge of guarding Doncic, a matchup that excited him due to Luka’s generational talent.
With this victory, the Celtics demonstrated that their defensive prowess, paired with the elite offensive performances of their stars, makes them one of the most well-rounded teams in the NBA.
As the season continues, this win serves as a statement that Boston is not only a contender for the Finals, but a team capable of rising to the occasion against the league's best.
