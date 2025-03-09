Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Reveals Why Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Played So Many Minutes vs Lakers
The Boston Celtics took down the rival Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, evening the season series at 1-1. It was a good game throughout but in the end, Boston was just a little better than Los Angeles.
Much of this had to do with the performances of both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both players put together strong games to help take down the Lakers.
But some pointed to the elevated minutes that each played against Los Angeles. Tatum finished the game playing 45 minutes while Brown came in at 42 minutes played.
After the game was over, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla weighed in on the decision to play his stars such heavy minutes.
Mazzulla also praised both players for their play against the Lakers. The defense that they played on Los Angeles helped propel the Celtics to a big win over their rivals.
“The toll that it takes,” Joe Mazzulla said. “The mental and emotional and physical toughness that it takes to do what Jaylen is able to do, like he did tonight, is just high-level by him. And Jayson’s ability to take pride in his individual defense.”
It was an emotional game all around and the Celtics were happy to come away with the big win. Boston wanted to even the season series up and grab everything that the rivalry had to offer.
“When your best players take pride in individual defense, I think it sets a tone for your team,” Mazzulla said. “Those guys take on that challenge, and JB thrives taking on that challenge.”
Boston will now move forward and if they are to meet the Lakers again this year, it will be in the NBA Finals. Many people around the game of basketball would love that matchup and the hope is that it will take place.
This Celtics team seems to be clicking on all cylinders right now as they start preparing for the postseason. Boston sits in second place within the Eastern Conference standings and are now getting ready for their next game against the Utah Jazz.
