Colin Cowherd Continues Bashing Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
Colin Cowherd’s recent comments about Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum have once again ignited debates about the player’s place in NBA history.
On a recent episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Cowherd made waves by stating, “Jayson Tatum is actually closer to Klay Thompson in his prime than Steph Curry in his prime.”
This remark continues his ongoing pattern of downplaying Tatum’s star power, something he has been known for over the years.
Cowherd’s take isn’t a new one.
Despite Tatum’s consistent dominance and his pivotal role in the Celtics' NBA Finals appearance in 2024, Cowherd has repeatedly questioned whether Tatum is truly a superstar.
In a previous segment, he even stated that he didn’t think Tatum would be remembered post-retirement, suggesting that there’s “no aura” around the 27-year-old forward.
“Jayson Tatum is going to retire, 4 years later there will be no more Jayson Tatum talk,” Cowherd remarked.
While Cowherd is entitled to his opinion, it's hard to ignore the immense impact Tatum has had on both the Boston Celtics and the broader NBA landscape.
His stats this season are undeniable — averaging 26.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field. These numbers put him firmly among the league’s elite, and he continues to be the primary driving force behind a Celtics team loaded with talent.
Tatum’s dominance goes beyond just his numbers.
He has become the face of a Celtics team that is considered one of the deepest in the league, leading a group that features players like Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis. His ability to elevate his teammates, coupled with his impressive two-way play, solidifies his place as one of the premier forwards in the NBA.
Not to mention, Tatum’s leadership and poise in clutch moments have helped the Celtics secure one of the top records in the league year after year.
While Cowherd’s assessment may have some merit in comparing Tatum to players like Klay Thompson, the comparison feels somewhat unfair when considering Tatum’s all-around game.
Unlike Thompson, who is primarily known for his shooting, Tatum impacts the game in multiple facets, including playmaking and defense. His ability to take over games, whether through scoring or facilitating, sets him apart from being just a spot-up shooter.
Tatum’s legacy is still being written, but there’s little doubt that he’s already a force in the NBA.
Whether or not Cowherd or other critics choose to label him a "superstar" might not matter in the long run. What’s clear is that Tatum’s presence on the court continues to shape the direction of the Celtics and the league at large.
