Kristaps Porzingis Injury Status For Celtics vs Jazz
The Boston Celtics will look to continue their stellar play of basketball and get another win under their belt.
The Celtics will play their 65th game of the season and their 47th win to go along with them. Boston will also search for their fifth consecutive win, but they may need to do it without their star big man, Kristaps Porzingis.
Porzingis is ruled as doubtful and is unlikely to play on Monday night against the Utah Jazz.
Porzingis will likely miss a sixth straight game due to an illness. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Thunder, but he doesn't have a return timetable at the moment. Jayson Tatum (knee) and Al Horford (toe) are questionable, as coach Joe Mazzulla continues to give his regulars some rest ahead of the playoffs.
This is the first non-conference game of the season between the Celtics and the Jazz. The Jazz are one of the worst teams in the league, while the Celtics are one of the best.
These two teams are opposites as things stand; nonetheless, they will look to spoil the Celtics night and hand them their 19th loss of the season.
Boston will miss Porzingis tonight if he cannot go, as the Celtics will likely have to deal with the bigs of the Jazz, Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen. The last time Porzingis was on the court, he was okay, recording 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field, two rebounds, some assists, and three steals in 26 minutes of action.
In the season, the 29-year-old is averaging 18.9 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three in 32 games and 28.9 minutes of action.
Boston hosts the Jazz for the first and only time of the season. This meeting comes after Tatum scored 40 points in their 111-101 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Celtics have gone 22-11 at home. Boston ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, led by Luke Kornet, averaging 2.4.
The Jazz are 7-25 on the road. Utah ranks fourth in the league with 45.9 rebounds per game, and Kessler paces the Jazz with 12.4.
The Celtics are 8-2 in their last 10 games, while the Jazz are the inverse at 2-8.
