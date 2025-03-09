Celtics Troll Ric Flair Following Epic Win Over Rival Lakers
The Boston Celtics earned their 46th win against the season on Saturday, defeating their bitter and most hated rival, the Los Angeles Lakers. The Celtics didn't play their best game of the year, but it was enough to earn the win.
The Celtics' two best players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, delivered big performances. The two were spectacular and propelled L.A. to a massive win.
Prior to the match, legendary wrestler Ric Flair posted his support of the Lakers on his personal X account.
"Laker Born, Laker Bred, Always Going To Die Laker Dead! LBJ
@KingJames , You Are The Man! And @luka7doncic, You Aren’t Far Behind! Go @Lakers! Beat The @celtics! LFG! WOOOOO!
After the game, the Celtics X account threw some massive shade at the legendary wrestler.
The Celtics did not forget, and they made sure to reply to the 76-year-old after their big win.
Flair is one of the biggest and most prominent wrestlers of all time.
The WWE recognizes Flair as a 16-time world champion (8-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, 6-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and two-time WWF Champion), although the number of his world championship reigns varies by source, ranging from 16 or 17 to 25.
He has claimed to be a 21-time champion. He was the first holder of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and the WCW International World Heavyweight Championship (which he also held last).
Flair is also the first two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee, first inducted with the class of 2008 for his individual career and again with the class of 2012 as a member of The Four Horsemen.
The Celtics did not forget and left Saturday's match with a 1-1 tie against the Lakers in the season series.
The matchup on Saturday may not be the last between the two this season. These two teams could face off in the NBA's biggest stage in June: the NBA Finals.
If everything lines up for the Celtics and Lakers, they could meet in June for the 13th time between the two franchises in history.
