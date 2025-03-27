LeBron James Shows Respect to Former Celtics' Star Rajon Rondo, "It Was a Big 4'
The Boston Celtics were responsible for ending the first LeBron James era in Cleveland. After beating the Cavaliers in the 2010 playoffs, James decided to leave Cleveland and head to Miami.
Those Celtics teams of the late 2000s were some of the best teams the Celtics have had in decades. They were able to win the 2008 championship after trading for Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett.
A lot of fans around the NBA just think those two formed a Big 3 with Paul Pierce, but a young Rajon Rondo was also a key part of what the Celtics did.
Read more: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Shades LeBron James in NBA GOAT Debate
Rondo was a good point guard who was an excellent passer and a solid defender. Even though he wasn't a good 3-point shooter, he was still able to be a point guard on a championship team.
LeBron James understands how good Rondo was for those Celtics and understands that he was a big part of their success. He made sure to give him some respect while talking with Pat McAfee.
He thinks that it was more of a Big 4 than it was a Big 3. That's how much respect he has for Rondo and what he was able to do for the Celtics during that time.
James played with Rondo in Los Angeles, and they won a title together in 2020 partially because of what Rondo did for the Lakers from beyond the 3-point arc. James understands how good Rondo is firsthand.
More Celtics news: Jayson Tatum Offers Brutally Honest Feelings About Celtics Sale
Those Celtics teams have had some issues with each other since playing together. They can't seem to get together for a reunion. Some of that is due to Rondo and his personality.
Rondo has a prickly personality, and that's part of the reason why he played for so many different teams over the course of his career. He worked for the Celtics and the Lakers and has two championship rings.
Over the course of his career, Rondo averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game. He shot 45.6 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics News: NBA Insider Isn't Celebrating Record Sale Just Yet
Celtics Could Trade Kristaps Porzingis This Summer Following Sale
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.