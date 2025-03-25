Celtics News: NBA Insider Isn't Celebrating Record Sale Just Yet
The Boston Celtics have been searching for a while for a new owner. Since winning the NBA title last year, Wyc Grousbeck has been looking for someone to sell the franchise.
Now, they have finally found that person. Bill Chisholm has led a group that will buy the team for a record $6.1 billion. He will become the new owner, although he allegedly won't start making basketball decisions for a couple of years.
It's good for the franchise not to have this lingering over them as they continue to try to repeat as champions. It could have been a massive distraction.
Read more: Celtics Players Most Likely to Leave Following Sale of Team
While finding someone new to take over is good, not everyone is doing backflips over the sale. One NBA insider thinks that the new owner has the potential of sinking Boston's contending chances.
Howard Beck of the Ringer doesn't think that the sale of the Celtics is automatically a good thing. He points to the recent sale of the Suns to Mat Ishbia as proof that getting a new owner doesn't always solve problems.
"As recent history shows us—think Phoenix, under new owner Mat Ishbia, and Dallas, under the Adelson family—those answers are rarely evident on day one. Sometimes even the best intentions can sink a franchise’s fortunes. And the stakes in Boston, where the Celtics just hung their 18th banner, are as high as they can get."
It's clear that Beck wants Celtics fans to have a healthy skepticism about the new ownership group coming in. Not everything ends up being rosy when a new group comes in.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Owner Refuses to Offer Plan For Luxury Tax Concerns Following Sale
The Celtics have a lot of important decisions to make in regards to the roster in the offseason. They have a lot of expensive players who could end up being on their way out in order for Boston to lower their massive luxury tax bill.
As long as they keep Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics will continue to be one of the best teams in the NBA. Those two players give them a chance to win a title every year.
More Boston Celtics news: Jayson Tatum Offers Brutally Honest Feelings About Celtics Sale
Celtics Have Surprising Shot to Catch Cavaliers After Losing Streak
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.