Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Announces New Initiative for Black-Owned Oakland Businesses
Ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown continues to use his platform for a greater cause—supporting Black-owned businesses and empowering communities of color.
Brown’s ongoing commitment to creating generational wealth within these communities remains unwavering, and his latest initiative he’s just recently announced, OaklandXChange, demonstrates just how much he intends to expand the scope of his vision.
Building on the success of his nonprofit, BostonXChange (BXC), Brown aims to create similar opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs in Oakland.
More Celtics: Celtics Have Long History in NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest
BXC was established with the ambitious goal of generating $5 billion in generational wealth within Boston’s communities of color, and its impact has been significant.
The initiative provides funding, resources, and mentoring to Black and minority entrepreneurs, helping them launch businesses that contribute to the economic growth and empowerment of the area. BXC’s work aligns with Brown’s larger mission of creating a "Black Wall Street" in Boston, a vision he articulated after signing a record-breaking $304 million contract extension with the Celtics.
At a Hall of Fame Luncheon during NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, Brown unveiled OaklandXChange, a sister project designed to foster similar business opportunities in the Bay Area.
This initiative, launched in collaboration with the JLH Fund, will provide underrepresented creators in Oakland with $100,000 in grant funding, access to workspaces, and business services valued at over $150,000.
Recipients will also benefit from three years of coaching, which will assist them in launching projects in design, arts, media, entertainment, fashion, and culinary arts. The goal is to empower visionaries and help their businesses thrive, creating sustainable economic growth in Black communities.
More Celtics: Celtics History in NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest
“I’m very excited to announce that we are shedding light on what’s going on in Oakland,” Brown said. “We don’t want things to be forgotten about, me using my platform to continue to bring awareness, continue to bring light and attention to Oakland, because we know what happens when it’s forgotten about.”
Oakland, like many urban areas, has historically faced disparities in wealth and access to resources.
Black communities in Oakland, in particular, have struggled with systemic barriers that hinder economic mobility, including lack of access to capital, education, and mentorship opportunities.
Despite its cultural richness and innovation, Oakland has often been overlooked in terms of economic investment, which has perpetuated generational poverty in some areas.
Through OaklandXChange, Brown aims to reverse these trends by providing the tools needed to create sustainable businesses that can positively impact the community for years to come.
This initiative has the potential to reshape the economic landscape in Oakland, providing crucial opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to thrive.
By investing in underrepresented communities, Brown’s efforts can spark a ripple effect, fostering wealth-building and economic empowerment that will continue to benefit future generations.
More Celtics:
Celtics' Payton Pritchard Takes Massive Shot at Opponents For Being 'Soft'
Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Reacts to 'Historic' Defense of Victor Wembanyama
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI