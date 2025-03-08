Celtics vs Lakers Matchup Marks Surprising Feat Over 16 Years in the Making
The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will renew their rivalry tonight in front of the loyal Boston fans. Los Angeles took the first meeting between these two sides so the Celtics will have some motivation to avoid the season sweep.
But this game today marks the first time something has happened in this long rivalry since the 2009 season. It will be the first time that each side is the No. 2 seed in their respective conferences since Feb. 2009.
During that time, the Celtics were the second seed in the Eastern Conference while the Lakers were the second seed in the Western Conference. This is a remarkable feat and a little surprising considering how good each of these two teams have been over the years.
This game could be a potential NBA Finals preview as both sides are rolling right now. When these two teams met up earlier this season, not many expected the Lakers to be where they are now.
But this was before Los Angeles landed star point guard Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster trade. Doncic adds to this rivalry as the Celtics beat him in the NBA Finals just last year.
Fans should be in for a fun contest all around and the two teams understand what is at stake. While it is just another regular season game, these matchups always mean more to each side.
It doesn't matter if the two teams are bad or good but when they are at the top of the game, special things tend to happen. The rivalry has completely transcended players and years, making it one of the best in all of sports.
The NBA needs this matchup to be electric and by all signs, it will be. The fans will be waiting all day to see how this game turns out and bragging rights will be on the line for everyone involved.
