Celtics' Jayson Tatum Doesn't Believe Lakers Should Be Considered Rivals
The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have been rivals for as long as anyone can remember. The two franchises have saved the NBA in the past and anytime they meet on the court, sparks tend to fly.
It doesn't matter whether the teams are good or bad, the rivalry transcends everything. But as the Celtics get ready for their second meeting with the Lakers this season, star forward Jayson Tatum offered some interesting comments on the rivalry.
“I mean, I obviously understand the history between the Lakers and Celtics,” Tatum said. “I would say from my time in the league, I wouldn’t look at the Lakers as rivals. We only play them twice. The teams that we play over and over again in the playoffs -- Philly would be one of them, and the other teams as well.”
This is certainly an interesting take from Tatum but likely reflects the fact that the two sides haven't met in the NBA Finals since 2010. Tatum has no experience of this rivalry in the playoffs thus giving him this opinion.
The Celtics star did mention he understands the history of the two teams and is happy to be part of it all.
“You respect and understand the history and all the guys that wore the Lakers and Celtics uniform and what it means for the game of basketball and the NBA,” Tatum said. ‘It’s an honor to be a part of that, for sure, so I’m certain everybody’s looking forward to that matchup, as they do every single year."
As the Celtics gear up to take on the Lakers this weekend, the fans are all ready for the trash talk. Even if Tatum doesn't view this as a rivalry, the two loyal fanbases certainly do and will be paying close attention to how this game goes.
The Lakers took the first matchup between these two teams earlier in the season. But the scene now shifts over to the TD Garden in Boston, giving the Celtics a slight edge.
Both sides will be looking to get a win, with Boston trying to get some redemption for the first contest. This game should have all the emotion attached to it and fans could be in for a competitive contest.
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.