NBA 2K Simulation Offers Unexpected Outcome For Celtics-Knicks Series
The Boston Celtics are gearing up for a semi-finals showdown against the New York Knicks. Many expect Boston to easily take this series after they were able to sweep New York during the regular season.
The Celtics enter this matchup with multiple things going in their favor. First, they have home-court advantage, offering them an edge due to the success that they have seen on the home floor.
Secondly, they have more depth than the Knicks, giving them a longer leash for a potential long series. And finally, the Celtics are getting healthy at the right time, which gives them one of the best rosters in the entire NBA.
Most experts have predicted this series to go five games, with the Celtics advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals yet again. But NBA 2K25 did a simulation of this series, and it had an unexpected outcome for Boston.
According to the 2K25 simulation, the Celtics and Knicks series is going to be a tough seven-game matchup. But in the end, the Knicks will shock everyone to knock out the defending champions.
If this were to come true, it would certainly be a shock. New York has performed very poorly against all of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season, so taking down the Celtics four times seems almost insurmountable.
However, the postseason is a different animal and maybe New York will come out with a new mindset. Boston will be looking to avoid this massive upset to keep their dreams of repeating as champions alive.
The Celtics are entering this series with a strong confident, but not with an arrogance. Even with the success that they have seen against the Knicks, Boston understands that it doesn't mean anything.
This series could be a very fun one, but the Celtics can't take New York for granted at all. If they do, Boston could find itself wasting what was a great chance to make some history.
Game 1 of this playoff series starts on Monday, May 5 at 7 p.m. ET.
