NBA Insider Provides Insane Stat That Proves Celtics Will Have Difficult Time Competing This Year
The 2025-26 Boston Celtics are dealing with a critical deficit in one key arena.
In a new piece, Zach Kram of ESPN supplies a revelatory Celtics stat that has shed some light on just how different this year's center lineup will ultimately be.
"The Celtics' biggest absence this season will clearly be Jayson Tatum as the six-time All-Star recovers from an Achilles tear," Kram writes. "But don't sleep on just how drastically Boston's big man rotation has changed: This past postseason, the Celtics gave 99.5% of their center minutes outside garbage time to Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet, per Cleaning the Glass."
"Now, all three are gone. They'll be replaced by some combination of Neemias Queta, Luka Garza, Chris Boucher and Xavier Tillman, who all bring various strengths and play styles to the team, but are also worse than Horford, Porzingis and Kornet," Kram adds. "That's a major adjustment for Boston and coach Joe Mazzulla, and another reason to doubt the Celtics' ability to compete in their Tatum-less gap year."
This story will be updated...
