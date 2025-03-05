Newly Waived Former Celtics Forward Signed by Knicks
A former Boston Celtics forward, having been rejected by the reigning champs, is joining an Atlantic Division nemesis in what can only be seen as an act of bitter revenge. Or also just, you know, the first team that picked up the phone after he got cut.
Shams Charania of ESPN reports that, upon clearing waivers, ex-Celtics forward Anton Watson is being claimed by the New York Knicks on a two-way contract, according to his agents Adie von Gontard and Daveed Cohen of Young Money APAA.
Boston selected the rookie forward with its No. 54 selection during the 2024 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga. He was inked to a two-way deal prior to the start of the 2024-25 regular season, but still hasn't played in an actual NBA game yet.
Watson played for the Celtics' G League affiliate squad, the Maine Celtics, across 37 contests — starting 34, between the Tip-Off Tournament and the NBAGL regular season. Across those bouts, the 6-foot-8 wing is logging averages of 12.1 points on .441/.319/.651 shooting splits, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
The 24-year-old spent all five of his NCAA seasons with the Bulldogs. He averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 boards and 2.6 dimes last year — all career bests.
New York cut two-way forwards Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin so that it could bring in Watson and former Milwaukee Bucks swingman MarJon Beauchamp, who was signed earlier on Tuesday.
The deadline for NBA squads to ink new two-way players was Tuesday, so New York brought in Watson in the nick of time. Boston, meanwhile, brought in Payton Pritchard's one-time Oregon teammate Miles Norris to replace Watson.
The Knicks and Celtics are neck-and-neck in the Eastern Conference standings as of this writing. At 43-18, Boston is the East's No. 2 seed, while the 40-20 Knicks are just 2.5 games behind the Celtics as the conference's third seed.
